Community Bank N.A. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

Boeing stock opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $188.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.29. The company has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

