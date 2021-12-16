Community Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after buying an additional 1,586,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

