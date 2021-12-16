Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. Analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

