Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 545,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

