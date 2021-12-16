Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after acquiring an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Dollar General stock opened at $226.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.79 and its 200-day moving average is $220.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

