Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $494.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $495.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

