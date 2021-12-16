Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $555,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 323.7% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 109,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 83,465 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 75.3% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 23.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 214.7% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares in the last quarter.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

