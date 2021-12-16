Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after buying an additional 1,054,226 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

