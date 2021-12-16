Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 16,870 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $246.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

