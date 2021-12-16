Comparing Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) & Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Payments and Live Current Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 0 4 23 0 2.85 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Payments currently has a consensus target price of $201.15, suggesting a potential upside of 56.99%. Given Global Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Payments and Live Current Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $7.42 billion 5.01 $584.52 million $3.17 40.42 Live Current Media N/A N/A $230,000.00 $0.01 47.93

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. Global Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Current Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Global Payments has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of -1.64, meaning that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 11.38% 8.08% 4.84% Live Current Media N/A -2.73% -2.45%

Summary

Global Payments beats Live Current Media on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States through Netspend bran

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

