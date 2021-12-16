Comparing Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Veritone and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -87.19% -74.18% -31.70% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Veritone has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritone and WISeKey International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $57.71 million 13.10 -$47.88 million ($2.11) -10.90 WISeKey International $14.78 million 6.14 -$28.66 million N/A N/A

WISeKey International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veritone and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60 WISeKey International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Veritone currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.34%. WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.76%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Veritone.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations. The mPKI segment includes all operations relating to the provision of secured access keys, authentication, signing software, certificates and digital security applications. The company was founded by Joao Carlos Creus Moreira and Philippe Doubre in December 2015 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

