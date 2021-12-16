Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 4,979 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.28. 917,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.