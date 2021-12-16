Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys 8,086 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 123.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,909. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $133.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

