Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,364 shares of company stock worth $212,519,011 in the last 90 days.

COIN traded down $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $254.80. 52,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,136. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.35 and its 200-day moving average is $263.86.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

