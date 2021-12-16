Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 141,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,338,965 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

