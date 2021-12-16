comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce sales of $97.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.24 million to $98.60 million. comScore posted sales of $89.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $367.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.72 million to $369.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $391.79 million, with estimates ranging from $389.77 million to $393.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the second quarter worth about $8,201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of comScore by 725.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 782,338 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the third quarter worth about $2,685,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of comScore by 300.0% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of comScore by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 332,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

SCOR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 712,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.14. comScore has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

