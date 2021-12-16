COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,800 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire purchased 60,000 shares of COMSovereign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,320. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in COMSovereign by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 820,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 219,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMSovereign by 540.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 110,351 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of COMSovereign by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 67,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

COMS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,639. COMSovereign has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 423.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that COMSovereign will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

