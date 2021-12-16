Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) PT Raised to $27.00

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $629.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

