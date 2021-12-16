Contrasting Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Triangle Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 10.29 $7.70 million $0.16 28.94 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Falcon Minerals and Triangle Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 76.39%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

