Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Research analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

