Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.94.

TSE CMMC opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.51. The firm has a market cap of C$641.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.56.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

