CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $390,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $589,500.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $191,180.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $198,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total transaction of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $267,218.50.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $193,670.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $203.89 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $204.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.85.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter worth $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 87.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 169.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

