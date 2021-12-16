Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Cosan S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

