Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $548.57. 33,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $506.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

