Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BASE stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.15.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

