Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CAO Michael Parker Sells 12,000 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:CPNG opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83.
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
About Coupang
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
