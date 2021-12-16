Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CAO Michael Parker Sells 12,000 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

