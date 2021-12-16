Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives €68.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.69 ($77.18).

1COV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

ETR:1COV traded down €0.36 ($0.40) on Friday, reaching €51.10 ($57.42). The stock had a trading volume of 567,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. Covestro has a 1-year low of €48.92 ($54.97) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($71.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.61.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

