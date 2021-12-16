Credit Suisse Group Lowers Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $8.30 price objective on the stock.

CD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Chindata Group stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.35 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

