Credit Suisse Group Lowers Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $8.30 price objective on the stock.
CD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.21.
Chindata Group stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.35 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
