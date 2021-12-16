Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 445 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRST. Barclays raised Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.68) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 410 ($5.42) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 390 ($5.15) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.08) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 410 ($5.42).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 352.40 ($4.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £905.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 291.40 ($3.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 353.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 704.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

