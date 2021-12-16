Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.15. Criteo reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $11,911,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Criteo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,783,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,026,000 after acquiring an additional 260,213 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.13. 30,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,863. Criteo has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

