Critical Review: LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Sharecare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 13.31 -$13.13 million N/A N/A Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

LifeStance Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LifeStance Health Group and Sharecare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sharecare 0 0 2 0 3.00

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.68%. Sharecare has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Sharecare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42% Sharecare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sharecare beats LifeStance Health Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

