Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRON. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.68.

CRON stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.70. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

