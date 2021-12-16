Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,161 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NLSN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

