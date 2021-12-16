Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $330,000 Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after buying an additional 175,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,135,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,734,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.41. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.