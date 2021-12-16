Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $394,000 Stock Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328,492 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

PLDT Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

