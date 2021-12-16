Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNA opened at $280.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.83 and its 200 day moving average is $187.95.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

