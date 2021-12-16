Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 190 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 84,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in UMB Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 871,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.31 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,720 shares of company stock valued at $796,211. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $109.90.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

