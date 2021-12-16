CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $255.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.04.

CRWD opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.16 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.05, for a total value of $4,374,733.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,696 shares of company stock valued at $46,540,479. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

