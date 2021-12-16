CryptoBlades (SKILL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.84 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $11.93 or 0.00024425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.30 or 0.08211005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00077500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,845.43 or 1.00034977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002640 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,339 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.