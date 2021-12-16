CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CTO Keith Zoellner Sells 54,500 Shares

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Zoellner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $4,363,825.44.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $36.95 on Thursday. CS Disco Inc has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

