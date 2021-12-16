CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Down to $37.51

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.51, but opened at $35.84. CS Disco shares last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 3,142 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Get CS Disco alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,751,100 shares of company stock worth $193,841,422.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.