CTI BioPharma’s (CTIC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 157,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 70,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

