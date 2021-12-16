CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Purchases $98,676.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $332.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTO. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

