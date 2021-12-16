CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in November

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.3 days.
CTTOF remained flat at $$4.95 during trading on Thursday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.