CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in November

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.3 days.

CTTOF remained flat at $$4.95 during trading on Thursday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

