Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 0.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $218.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.09 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.