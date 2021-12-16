Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

