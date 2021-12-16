Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,897,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,128,000 after acquiring an additional 125,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,162,000 after acquiring an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW opened at $134.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.66. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.