Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Director Sells $95,970.00 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Director T Lawrence Way sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $95,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

T Lawrence Way also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00.

NYSE:CUBI traded up $5.61 on Thursday, reaching $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,096. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

