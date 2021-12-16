Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post $221.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.70 million and the lowest is $209.01 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $146.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $761.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.70 million to $774.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $639.35 million, with estimates ranging from $629.20 million to $647.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,563 shares of company stock worth $16,938,363. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 393.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

