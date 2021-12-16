Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic Acquires 3,000 Shares

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francis Patrick Ostronic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 864 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,104.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 10,652 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,923.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 1,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900.00.

Shares of CYTH stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

CYTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

